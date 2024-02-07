Neighborhood supports beloved mailman whose wife died after being hit by car

By Eliza Kruczynski and Olivia Kalentek

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A neighborhood in West Hartford is coming together to show support for their beloved mailman whose wife died after being hit by a car in Bristol last week.

Last Thursday, Felicia Yetke went out for a late-night run to burn off the pizza she had for dinner. Her husband Kyle Yetke says running was one of her favorite things to do.

“She loved running. On her birthday every year she will go to the Peloton studios, that’s what she loved doing was running at Peloton,” Kyle said.

However that night, she didn’t return home.

“Her mother comes in and says, I’ve been tracking her phone and it hasn’t moved in 20 minutes. She got in her car and went down to the commuter lot, she said there’s police everywhere,” Kyle said. “I race down and as soon as I got out of the car, the police officer says I’m sorry for your loss. So then we just broke down from there.”

She was a quarter of a mile away from home.

Felicia was hit and killed by a car while crossing Middle Street in Bristol. Police say the driver stayed on scene.

Devastated and heartbroken, her husband of ten years is pushing through for his two kids.

“Came back to work today because I need normalcy,” Kyle said.

Kyle’s been with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for thirteen years. He’s had the same route in West Hartford for the last eight, and the residents adore him.

“There was a kindness about him. There was a kind of feeling that he cared about you,” said West Hartford resident Nancy Wildt.

Neighbors put up signs around the neighborhood for his first day back to work.

The community also put together a GoFundMe to help Kyle and his boys.

“Really connected to the people he met, he certainly did to me,” Wildt said.

He and his boys are doing what they can to heal this wound.

Felicia’s services are this weekend.

