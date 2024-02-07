NATO allies warn Hungary not to hold up Sweden’s membership as US patience wears thin

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan says he and his NATO counterparts have cautioned Hungary against further delaying Sweden’s membership in the military alliance. Sullivan said Wednesday that U.S. patience over the issue has its limits. Lawmakers from the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán boycotted an emergency session of parliament on Monday where a vote was scheduled to place Sweden’s bid to join NATO on the legislative agenda. It’s the latest in a string of delays by Hungary over the last 18 months. Sullivan declined on Wednesday to “make particular threats or speculation about steps that we would take down the road.” But he said that U.S. “patience on this can’t be unlimited either.”

