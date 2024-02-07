Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup ski races in Andorra to allow injured left knee more time to heal

American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin will skip giant slalom and slalom races this weekend in Andorra to give her knee more time to mend. Shiffrin is chasing her sixth overall World Cup title this season. She was hurt in a crash nearly two weeks ago during a downhill event at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Although she avoided major damage to her left knee, she said she’s dealing with an MCL sprain. The 28-year-old from Colorado doesn’t have a timetable for a return, but won’t rush back. She’s focused on a rehab program to strengthen the knee. Shiffrin currently leads the overall standings by 95 points over Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.

