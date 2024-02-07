Medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide

ATLANTA (AP) — A medical examiner has classified the death of a Georgia couple’s baby that was decapitated during delivery as a homicide. Attorneys for the family announced the finding at a news conference on Wednesday. The baby’s parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., have sued the doctor who delivered him and the hospital. Both have denied wrongdoing. An attorney for the doctor said in a court filing that the doctor used every maneuver a reasonable obstetrician would have employed to deliver the baby when its shoulder got trapped. The hospital has said the baby died before it was decapitated.

