Massachusetts governor nominates former romantic partner to state’s highest court

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey has nominated a former romantic partner to fill an open seat on the state’s highest court. Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle R. Wolohojian would serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court if the nomination is approved. Healey announced the nomination Wednesday. Wolohojian and Healey once lived together in a Boston rowhouse that also served as Healey’s campaign headquarters. Healey is the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community elected the state’s governor and resides with her current partner in Arlington, Massachusetts. The chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party called on Healey to withdraw the nomination, calling it highly inappropriate because of the governor’s past romantic relationship.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.