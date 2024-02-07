Manitou Springs postpones Mardi Gras events due to weather conditions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs is postponing its remaining Mardi Gras celebrations due to forecasted weather conditions. The announcement was made by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce on February 6, 2024.

The remaining events include the Mumbo Gumbo Jumbo cook-off and the Carnivale parade. They will now both happen on Saturday, March 2nd.

For more details on the rescheduled events, click here.