Man with “enough fentanyl to kill 5,000 people” in custody

By Chris Earl

EAST NAPLES, Florida (WFTX) — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a man, now in custody at the jail, had enough fentanyl “to kill over 5,000 people” when deputies arrested him on Saturday night.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said Richard Price, 58, is charged with fentanyl trafficking and other drug-related charges.

Deputies say, on Saturday at about 7 p.m., investigators saw Price near U.S. 41 and Shadowlawn Drive in East Naples and recognized him from previous encounters as Price was at a convenience station that had trespassed him previously.

Investigators, during arrest, found 11 grams of fentanyl inside of a bag, a quantity estimated to be lethal enough to kill 5,500 people, according to the CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies also wrote they found meth and narcotic paraphernalia in the same dag.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk has been very vocal, in recent years, to find fentanyl and stop its distribution and use in Southwest Florida, focusing on the “Laced & Lethal” campaign to make more people aware of the societal dangers of the drug.

