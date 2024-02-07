Man detained after scaling exterior of massive Sphere venue near the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have detained a man who scaled the exterior of the massive Sphere venue. Authorities say he began climbing the 366-foot-tall structure near the Strip after 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The department identified the man as Maison Des Champs, 24, a local rock climber who has pulled off similar stunts in Las Vegas and other cities. Des Champs posted a short video on Instagram from atop the Sphere, saying the stunt was an act of protest against abortion. It happened as Las Vegas expects to welcome more than 330,000 visitors this week for Super Bowl 58.

