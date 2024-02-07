Kansas City artist captures the magic of the Chiefs on canvas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

By Nydja Hood

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The colors red, white and yellow have become synonymous with Kansas City. Artists are using these colors to capture the spirit of the team and get fans excited for the Super Bowl.

“I was very shy as a kid, very soft spoken, not really outgoing, I was always creative though,” said visual artist Deante Howard.

For years, Howard used art as a way to escape.

“Even though income was limited, we didn’t know that that was the case because like I said for example, drawing, you could do that with a notebook, paper, and pencil,” he said.

Raised by a single dad in the inner city, Howard learned the power of these simple tools.

“It was a way that I could express my energy and creativity without having to be outside where it could be dangerous all the time,” he said.

Howard’s love of sports began in high school but a tuberculosis diagnosis stifled his ability to play, so he rediscovered his love of art.

“During my recovery, I really started honing my art skills and what I used to read would be like autobiographies and things like that of athletes,” he said.

Now he’s finding his way back home through art and chose the Chiefs as his muse.

“There’s a lot of them that look like me and come from places like I do that changed their family for generations to come because of that dedication and that’s inspirational,” Howard said.

He became a fan in 2002, and now uses it to emulate the magic of players.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have been hot topics all season, but Howard also shows love to running back Isaiah Pacheco. He’s using his art to capture the energy he brings to the field.

“I wanted to capture both of their personal instances so you see them without their helmet on in both of their pictures. Pacheco being calm and cool. Kelce being level-headed but still got his game face on,” he said.

His use of graffiti-inspired strokes is a reflection of the vibrant culture of Kansas City. The red, white and yellow, of course, is meant to represent the home team.

“It just continues to perpetuate that flow of hypeness (sic) around the team and around the sports and the energy that we can hopefully bring forward to cheer on and get that victory,” said Howard.

All of the art is on display throughout the KC Metro and online.

