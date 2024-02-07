Japanese fans excited to see Taylor Swift perform in Tokyo immediately after winning Grammy

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo are excited to see the American pop superstar’s first performance immediately after her latest Grammy win and the announcement of a new album this week. Swift is performing four straight nights in Tokyo, starting Wednesday through Saturday. She will then briefly return to the United States to see her partner and football star Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, before flying back to Asia for an Australian leg of her tour on a private jet. Those plans — and Swift’s use of her plane — have triggered criticisms about additional carbon emissions and lavish spending.

