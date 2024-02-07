Gov. Lamont gives upbeat assessment of Connecticut as pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening day

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has given an upbeat assessment of the state and its finances. He countered calls from some of his fellow Democrats to raise taxes on the wealthy so more money can be spent on higher education and social services, as well as to help people struggling to make ends meet. The two-term Democrat on Wednesday, the opening day of the 2024 legislative session, lauded the fact that the two-year, $51-billion budget passed last year on a bipartisan vote “is still in the black” unlike other states. Opening-day activities were interrupted by dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.