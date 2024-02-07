Georgia legislators want filmmakers to do more than show a peach to earn state tax credits

ATLANTA (AP) — Top Georgia lawmakers say moviemakers should be required to do more than just show a peach at the end of the credits to get the top benefit from Georgia’s lucrative film tax credit. Legislative leaders said they want companies to meet four of nine goals to receive the top 30% credit on Georgia income taxes. The list would include things such as shooting in rural Georgia, hiring more Georgia workers and supporting production studios in the state. However, lawmakers say they don’t want to cap the film tax credit, which is projected to cost Georgia $1.35 billion this year. Studies show its cost outweighs its economic benefit.

