Gaza’s main aid agency is on the brink. The European Union, a key donor, is wavering over what to do

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza is teetering on the brink of financial collapse. Its chief says it might have to halt operations at the end of February without more funds. Israel’s allegations that 12 employees of the aid agency known as UNRWA participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel shook the organization last month. Several countries suspended funding worth some $440 million, almost half of the agency’s annual budget. Another major donor, the European Union, is due to make an $88 million payment at the end of the month. But it wants UNRWA audited first. It wants to appoint experts to help ensure “terrorists” can’t work there.

