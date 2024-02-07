Freelance journalists win $100,000 prizes for work impacting underrepresented communities

NEW YORK (AP) — Two freelance journalists have won $100,000 prizes for work that impacts underrepresented communities. The American Mosaic Journalism Prize has been given annually since 2018 by the Heising-Simons Foundation. It’s believed to be the largest prize in dollar value given out to a journalist. Writer Dara T. Mathis of Maryland won for an Atlantic magazine article about radical Black communes, based on her experiences growing up in one. She’s looking to expand the article into a memoir. Photojournalist Tamir Kalifa, who’s from Texas, was honored for his work on the aftermath of the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde. He’s currently in Israel covering the war with Hamas.

