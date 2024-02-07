France pays homage to victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel with national ceremony led by Macron

PARIS (AP) — France is paying tribute Wednesday to French victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in a national ceremony led by President Emmanuel Macron. It comes four month after the deadly assault into Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw around 250 abducted. Macron’s office said the ceremony will pay homage to 42 French citizens who died in the attack and three hostages still believed to be held by Hamas and other militants in Gaza. Four French hostages have been previously released. Families of victims will attend the ceremony, many coming from Israel on a special flight chartered by the French Republic. Macron’s speech is expected to address a sharp rise in antisemitic acts in France.

