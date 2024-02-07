Former Czech leader Babis loses final appeal over collaboration with communist-era secret police

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis has lost his final appeal in Slovakia in a case concerning allegations that he collaborated with communist-era secret police in what was then Czechoslovakia. Babis, who was born in Slovakia, was suing the Institute for National Memory, which holds parts of his secret police files. On Wednesday, Slovakia’s Constitutional Court, the highest court in the land, upheld the rulings by lower courts dismissing the case. Some of the files were destroyed, but the institute said those that still exist contain evidence that Babis was an agent from 1982. Babis has denied that.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.