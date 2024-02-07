FBI contractor stole an agent’s car and tried to enter a restricted facility, authorities say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says a contract worker stole an agent’s car from the bureau headquarters in Washington and tried to get into a restricted facility before he was arrested. Court documents filed Wednesday say John C. Worrell III worked at FBI headquarters and drove the car out of the bureau garage using keys inside the vehicle. He was arrested after driving the car to an FBI facility in Virginia and unsuccessfully trying to use the agent’s credentials to get inside. Documents say he told investigators he had been receiving “coded messages.” Worrell’s father says he was dealing with personal stress and had no grudge against the FBI or any group affiliations.

