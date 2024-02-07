Family car shot into after rolling gun battle in Foley, two children inside

By Ariel Mallory

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — Terrifying moments for one family in Foley after they were caught in the middle of a gun battle.

Foley police releasing new details Tuesday saying people in two different cars started shooting at each other.

We’re told one vehicle not connected to the crime was shot into with two children inside.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

It happened Sunday evening shortly after 7:00 on Juniper Street.

FOX10 News spoke with neighbors who say they heard at least five shots.

One woman said she had to tell her children to get down on the ground.

“It was quite a few…more than five,” Melissa Moss said, who lives in the area. “I mean quite a few number of shots that was fired.”

Investigators say it happened near Juniper Street and Azalea Avenue.

One family was caught in the middle of all the chaos after police say their car was shot into, shattering their back window, with two children inside.

The family drove themselves up to Foley Police Department, according to officials.

No one was injured.

Several people in the area were alarmed and disturbed by all the gunfire.

Melissa Moss says she was in the living room with her children when she heard bullets ricochet off her roof.

“At first I thought it was firecrackers but then I heard it like ricochet off of metal and I was like okay that’s not firecrackers its gunshots,” Moss said. “So I told my daughter to get down and I ran in the room and told all my kids just to get down because it was really close.”

Moss isn’t the only neighbor who heard the shots.

Sidney Henderson lives next door and says he heard at least five gunshots.

Henderson says children live all over the area where the shots were fired.

“There are kids all along here, yes, on both sides of the street and up and down,” Henderson said. “As neighbors we talk back and forth with each other and we look out for one another and this is a very unusual occurrence here. It’s the first that I can recall.”

No one has been arrested and police haven’t identified the shooters.

Some neighbors say they’re worried about increasing crime in the area and how one person’s actions could have affected so many.

“I just hope that people make better choices and just think before they act because they don’t realize how something like that can damage other people who aren’t involved, just random innocent people,” Moss said.

Henderson feels the exponential growth may be contributing to the problem.

“We’ve seen things occur here that we were not accustomed to just because of the growth, more than likely, we are experiencing unusual growth,” Henderson said. “This type of incident is brand new to this community.”

Foley police say they don’t believe the family who’s car was shot was the intended target.

If you know anything about this crime call Foley police.

