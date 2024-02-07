Ex-Oakland police chief sues city and mayor to get his job back

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A former California police chief who was fired from his post last year has sued the city of Oakland and its mayor. LeRonne Armstrong says in his lawsuit that he was unlawfully terminated in retaliation for criticizing the federal court-appointed monitor overseeing the police department. Mayor Sheng Thao has said she lost confidence in Armstrong after a probe found he and the department mishandled two misconduct cases. Her office declined to comment Wednesday. The city attorney’s office says they had not received the complaint. Oakland has been without a permanent police chief as crime increased in the city of 400,000 across the bay from San Francisco.

