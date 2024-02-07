Ex-Mountie intelligence official sentenced to 14 years for breaking Canada’s secrets law

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former senior intelligence official in Canada’s national police force to 14 years in prison for breaching the country’s secrets law. Cameron Ortis led the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Operations Research group, which assembles classified information on criminal networks. An Ontario Superior Court justice said Wednesday that Ortis will be credited with having served seven years and 155 days since his September 2019 arrest. A jury last November declared the 51-year-old Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so. They also found him guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer. Ortis had pleaded not guilty.

