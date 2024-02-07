Efforts intensify to bring calm to the Lebanon-Israel border in parallel with Gaza cease-fire talks

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese politicians told The Associated Press that foreign diplomats have put forward proposals to bring calm to the volatile Lebanon-Israel border, in parallel with the ongoing Gaza cease-fire negotiations. The politicians who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday said the proposals include a pullback by the militant Hezbollah group from the frontier, negotiation over 13 disputed border areas and the deployment of thousands of additional Lebanese troops along the country’s southern regions. The recent visits to Beirut by European officials came amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could expand to Lebanon.

