Drone strike in Baghdad kills high-ranking militia commander, officials say
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
BAGHDAD (AP) — Militia officials say a drone strike has hit a car in the Iraqi capital and killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, including a high-ranking commander. Two officials with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said that one of those killed was the commander in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s operations in Syria. U.S. officials have said they suspect Kataib Hezbollah in particular of leading the drone attack that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan in late January. There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials on Wednesday’s strike.