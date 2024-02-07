Does Spain’s popular Eurovision song ‘Zorra’ insult women or defend them?

By CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Eurovision song “Zorra,” whose title can be translated as an anti-female slur, is causing a storm among conservatives and feminists while Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says he likes it.

The song by the duo Nebulossa was chosen Saturday as Spain’s offering for the Eurovision song contest in May. The music platform Spotify had it as the most viral tune in Spain and No. 3 worldwide Wednesday.

But there have been critics.

The Feminist Movement of Madrid filed a complaint about the song this week with state media and requested its withdrawal from Eurovision, saying it insults women.

One Spanish bishop, José Ignacio Munilla, said the song “denigrates” women and was evidence of a cultural crisis in Spain.

Spanish National Television and the duo have decided to translate the title “Zorra” as “ vixen” in English for the contest, although the Spanish word is more commonly associated with slurs.

Nebulossa singer María Bas argues that the song is in defense of women. Its lyrics describe how a woman is referred to as a “zorra” no matter what she does, and the song uses the word almost as a protest chant.

“I have often felt marginalized and mistreated, and that word has accompanied me for a long time until I decided to take control and let go all I kept inside,” Bas told state news agency Efe.

Both Spanish state broadcaster RTVE and the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the contest, have approved Spain’s entry.

Asked his opinion on a television show this week, the prime minister said he liked the song and joked about how right-wing critics might have preferred the anthem of the former dictatorship of late Gen. Francisco Franco as Spain’s Eurovision submission.

“Feminism can also be fun,” he said.