Disney’s Bob Iger says the company has turned a corner. The stock is shooting higher

(CNN) — Disney has had a rough couple of years after CEO Bob Iger returned from a brief retirement. But the media veteran said Disney is finally on the path toward success again.

The company surprised investors by announcing it would grow earnings per share by a whopping 20% this year, easily beating Wall Street analysts’ estimates.

“Our strong performance this past quarter demonstrates we have turned the corner and entered a new era for our company, focused on fortifying ESPN for the future, building streaming into a profitable growth business, reinvigorating our film studios, and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences,” Iger said in a statement.

In addition to its sunny full-year forecast, Disney reported a beat on the bottom line with earnings-per-share of $1.04 for the first quarter compared to Wall Street’s estimate of $0.99, according to FactSet.

However, Disney reported revenues of $23.5 billion for the quarter – nearly in line with revenue from the same quarter last year and missing Wall Street’s expectations for the first quarter.

Disney’s stock shot up 7% in after-hours trading.

Seeking a comeback

Wednesday’s earnings came with a string of additional announcements, including that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film would make its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 15.

However, Disney continues to lose money in its streaming service business, though it has cut those losses compared to last year. Operating losses for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming products, which include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar, a streaming platform in India, narrowed to $216 million from nearly $1.1 billion last year.

Disney has never turned a profit in the division since launching Disney+ in 2019, though the company estimates that its streaming business will exit the red by the end of this year. Activist investors started pressuring the company to change in recent quarters.

The company has instituted several measures aimed at boosting profits in streaming.

Last month, Disney updated its user agreements for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, officially banning users from “impersonating” someone by password sharing.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company planned to crack down on password sharing later this year, but that impacts wouldn’t be felt until 2025.

The move comes after a successful password-sharing crackdown by Netflix, which led to an explosion in new subscribers as password “borrowers” were pushed into creating their own subscriptions.

“Netflix had an over 10-year head start on us,” Iger said on CNBC. Disney’s streaming service is “still a nascent business in many respects.”

Iger also said Disney planned to launch a standalone ESPN streaming service in 2025, that would “provide a much more immersive experience” for sports fans, including betting integrations.

The announcement of a planned ESPN service comes one day after ESPN, along with Fox Corporate and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) made the once-unthinkable announcement that they would join forces and a new streaming service that would bundle the three companies’ sports assets. Each company will own one-third of the new venture.

Iger told CNBC that when he came back to the company a year ago, he “discovered a company that was really struggling.” He pointed to problems in the studios, money-losing businesses, questionable balance sheets, frustrated shareholders and many other issues. “Morale was bad.”

He said he has not been speaking with activist investors such as Nelson Peltz but suggested he believes the company’s performance will restore confidence.

Partnership with ‘Fortnite’-maker

Disney also announced a major push into video games Wednesday. The entertainment giant said it would invest $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game “Fortnite.”

As part of the partnership, Disney and Epic Games will collaborate on a “games and entertainment universe” using Disney’s stories and characters.

“This represents probably our biggest foray into the game space ever, which I think is not only timely but an important step when you look at the demographic trends and you look at where Gen Alpha and Gen Z and even Millennials are spending their time in media. it’s pretty dramatic in terms of the amount of time spent in games,” Iger said on CNBC.

Disney’s foray into the video gaming space comes as competitor Netflix also ramps up their expansion into video games.

In December, Netflix launched three mobile-friendly games from Grand Theft Auto, one of the best-selling video game franchises ever. In Netflix’s most recent quarterly earnings report, the company said its GTA offering was in the top mobile game downloads for several weeks.

