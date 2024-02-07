China, US hold economic talks as trade issues heat up on the campaign trail

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese and U.S. officials have met in Beijing for talks on tough issues dividing the two largest economies as trade and tariffs increasingly draw attention in the runup to the U.S. presidential election. China’s Ministry of Finance said Beijing raised objections to higher tariffs on Chinese exports, two-way investment restrictions and other limits on trade and technology. The U.S. Treasury Department said U.S. officials reiterated concerns over Chinese industrial policy practices and overcapacity, and the resulting impact on U.S. workers and firms. The U.S. side said that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hoped to visit China. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to sharply raise tariffs on China if elected.

