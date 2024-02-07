CDC is investigating gastrointestinal sickness on luxury cruise ship Queen Victoria

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak on a luxury cruise ship where more than 150 people have reported gastrointestinal illness. The major symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting. The CDC says the cause is unknown. The Queen Victoria is operated by Cunard Cruise Line. It departed San Francisco Wednesday on its way from Florida to Hawaii. The ship is carrying 1,800 passengers and nearly 970 crew members. Cunard told the CDC that the ship increased cleaning and disinfection, and isolated ill passengers and crew.

