Skip to Content
AP National News

Catering to the food movie, ‘The Taste of Things’ serves up a mouthwatering feast

By
Published 7:22 AM

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Since before Charlie Chaplin made bread rolls dance in “The Gold Rush,” cinema and cuisine have been as intertwined as the spaghetti of “The Lady and the Tramp.” But a real food movie is a rarer delicacy. It’s a rich and savory tradition that gets a delicious new serving in Trần Anh Hùng’s “The Taste of Things.” The movie opens with a glorious 40-minute scene set in a late 19th century French country kitchen where a meal is being prepared. Butter is sizzling. Loins of veal are roasting. Freshly peeled crayfish are readied. Soup bubbles. Few words are said but the kitchen hums. Utensils clank. Merengue burns. Steam rises.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content