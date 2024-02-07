Broken Congress: It can’t fix the border, fund allies or impeach Mayorkas as as GOP revolts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas was not, in fact, impeached, by the House. A border security package instantly collapsed in the Senate. And foreign aid for Ukraine as it fights Russia is stubbornly stalled. The broken Congress, which failed in stunning fashion this week as Republicans revolted in new and unimaginable ways against their own agenda, will try to do it all over again – as soon as next week. The dysfunction shows just how deeply the Republican Party, under Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, is turning away from its traditional role as a working partner in the U.S.’s two-party system to a new one rooted in Donald Trump’s vision for the GOP.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.