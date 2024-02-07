Biden is sending aides to Michigan to see Arab American and Muslim leaders over the Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching senior aides to Michigan on Thursday to meet with Arab American and Muslim leaders. The visit comes as his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war frustrates members of a key constituency in a 2024 battleground state. Some community leaders invited to the meeting say they welcome the chance to make their case directly to top Biden aides about using the administration’s leverage on Israel to press for an immediate cease-fire and allow more humanitarian relief into Gaza. Word about the visit comes from people who weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI, AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

