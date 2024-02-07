Biden administration names a director of the new AI Safety Institute
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making plans to name a top White House aide as the director of the newly established safety institute for artificial intelligence. That’s according to an administration official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the position, which is slated to be announced on Wednesday. Elizabeth Kelly will lead the AI Safety Institute at the National Institute for Standards and Technology, which is part of the Commerce Department. Kelly is currently an economic policy adviser for President Joe Biden. The administration official says Kelly played an integral role in drafting the executive order signed in October that established the institute.