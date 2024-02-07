As DEI policies come under legal attack, philanthropic donors consider how to adapt
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Foundations and major donors are mobilizing to respond to court cases like the Supreme Court’s June decision ending affirmative action at universities. Some nonprofits are financially supporting lawsuits targeting corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That’s while others are ready to offer legal assistance to nonprofits being sued. Leaders of nonprofits on both sides of the issue say that will intensify this year. The attacks on DEI efforts are having a chilling effect on some funders who already have removed language about commitments or programs related to racial equity from their website and applications.