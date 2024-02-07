A stray dog attacks 11 people, mostly children playing at a park north of Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say a stray dog attacked 11 people, most of them children playing in a park, causing minor injuries. Fire department personnel rushed to the site after receiving a call from police requesting an ambulance for a man in his 40s who was bitten by a dog at the park in Isezaki city northwest of Tokyo. Fire offcials say nine of the attacked people were children aged 7 to 10 and the 10th victim was an adult. Most of the victims were bitten in their legs and several were taken to a hospital for treatment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.