A sniper killed a Florida bank robber as he held a knife to a hostage’s throat

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a robber at a Florida bank took hostages after law enforcement arrived and was killed by a sheriff’s sniper as he held a woman in a headlock with a knife to her throat. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says that negotiators tried to defuse the situation Tuesday at a Bank of America branch in Fort Myers but that the 36-year-old suspect took two hostages. None of the hostages were injured. There were initially more people in the bank, but they escaped once deputies arrived. The suspect had a knife and claimed to have a bomb. Authorities did not immediately confirm that.

