A pod of killer whales trapped in drift ice off northern Japan has apparently safely escaped

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say a pod of killer whales that was trapped in drift ice off the northern main island of Hokkaido, prompting concern from environmental groups, has apparently safely escaped. The killer whales, also known as orcas, were initially spotted by a local fisherman who reported them to officials in the nearby town of Rausu on the northeastern coast of Hokkaido on Tuesday morning. After analyzing drone footage filmed by a conservationist group, officials counted 13 killer whales there. The officials returned to the coast Tuesday evening and saw the pod had moved to the north, and it was gone when they returned again Wednesday morning, a Rausu official said.

