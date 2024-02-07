A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Massachusetts escapes from police custody in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say a murder suspect who was awaiting extradition to the United States has escaped from police custody. The Nairobi police chief said early Thursday that Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe had slipped out of the police station and jumped into one of the privately owned minivans that are the main transportation source in Kenya. The police chief said a new search for Kangethe was begun immediately. He is being sought in Massachusetts for allegedly killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car at a Boston airport before boarding a flight to Kenya.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.