A 17-year-old is fatally shot by a police officer in a small Nebraska town

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy. It happened Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, an eastern Nebraska town of about 24,000 residents. A news release from the patrol say police were called to a welfare check after receiving a report of “potential self-harm.” The shooting happened during the welfare check, but neither the patrol nor Columbus police have disclosed details. The teenager died at the scene. The news release says the police department asked the state patrol to conduct the investigation. The officer involved is on administrative leave. No identities have been released.

