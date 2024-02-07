5 things to know for Feb. 7: Border battle, 2024 race, Michigan school shooting, Flu season, Dairy recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of people will soon ring in the Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, as we say goodbye to the Year of Rabbit and fly into the Year of the Dragon. According to tradition, a big cleanup should be carried out in homes today to eliminate any bad luck that’s accumulated over the past year.

1. Border battle

Senate Republicans are expected to block a major bipartisan border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Ukraine and Israel in a vote today. Republicans had demanded that border security be part of the bill, but are now rejecting the deal after facing pressure from former President Donald Trump. The expected outcome is creating uncertainty for future aid to Ukraine and Israel, two US allies, at a time of war. Also on Capitol Hill, the House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed Tuesday evening in a stunning defeat for House Republicans who had criticized his handling of the southern border. Speaker Mike Johnson said the GOP lawmakers “fully intend” to pursue the impeachment proceedings again once they have the votes for passage.

2. 2024 race

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost Nevada’s non-binding GOP primary on Tuesday, with 63% of voters opting for “none of these candidates” on the ballot. The GOP primary carried little weight because state Republicans will award their delegates through party-run caucuses, which President Trump is expected to win Thursday. On the Democratic side, President Biden notched a win in Nevada’s primary as he marches toward his party’s 2024 nomination. Meanwhile, Donald Trump was dealt a major blow when a federal appeals court on Tuesday said that he is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency. Trump has a Monday deadline to ask the Supreme Court to block the immunity ruling.

3. Michigan school shooting

The mother of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday. This marks the first time a parent of a school shooter was held responsible for the killings. The prosecution argued Jennifer Crumbley was responsible for the deaths because she was “grossly negligent” in giving her then 15-year-old son a gun as a gift and failing to get him proper mental health treatment despite warning signs. Crumbley faces up to 15 years in prison, and her sentencing hearing was set for April 9. Her husband, James, is scheduled to go on trial on the same charges in March.

4. Flu season

After a few weeks of declines, some measures show that flu activity is starting to pick up again in parts of the US. During one week last month, more than 82,000 people who visited an emergency department were diagnosed with influenza — an 8% bump compared to the prior week, according to the CDC. Flu infections are growing in four states — Florida, New York, Oklahoma and Texas — and likely growing in five others: Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Massachusetts and South Carolina. Overall, data shows 18 states and Washington, DC, are experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory illness. Covid-19 and RSV also continue to circulate at high levels.

5. Dairy recall

A Listeria outbreak has been linked to recalled dairy products, including some popular Super Bowl snacks like queso fresco and sour cream. The multi-state outbreak has led to 23 hospitalizations and two deaths, the CDC said. The recalled products were distributed nationwide and include cheese, yogurt and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Consumers have been instructed to check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the items and dispose of them immediately.

Hamas counterproposal on hostage and ceasefire deal calls for phased Israeli pullout from Gaza and plan to end war

Hamas has presented its response to a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza by calling for a phased Israeli withdrawal from the enclave during a four-and-a-half-month truce and a plan to permanently end the war. The Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza has proposed a three-phase deal, each lasting 45 days, that would also see the release of hostages held in the enclave in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel — including those serving life sentences — as well as the start of a massive humanitarian and rebuilding effort.

Watch this pianist play vertically while suspended from a crane

For the next several weeks, Swiss pianist Alain Roche will play the piano vertically while suspended about 30 feet above the ground. See the video.

Taylor Swift continues record-breaking tour in Tokyo

The Tokyo leg of Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off today. Many fans are feverishly calculating whether the pop star can make it back to the US in time to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

Coca-Cola is making a new flavor permanent

Coca-Cola’s wacky offerings frequently come and go, but its latest flavor is the company’s first permanent addition in three years.

JPMorgan Chase to open 500 new branches in the next 3 years

The bank recently announced a multibillion-dollar effort to grow its physical footprint in the US.

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to launch a sports super-streamer

Three of the biggest sports broadcasters are uniting to create a super-platform that will house all of their sports assets under one streaming roof. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN)

4

That’s how many bolts were missing from a Boeing door plug that blew out midair on an Alaska Airlines flight last month, according to new findings from federal investigators. After the report was released on Tuesday, Boeing acknowledged its responsibility for the blowout, saying it is working to ensure incidents like this do not reoccur.

“No one should ever face discrimination in employment, housing, health care, education, and other areas of life just because of who they are.”

— Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, after results from the largest survey of transgender people in the US were released today. The report revealed key insights about members of America’s trans community at a time when their rights have increasingly come under attack.

Reporter accidentally slaps herself on live TV

Watch what happened when a reporter was interrupted during a live broadcast by pesky mosquitoes!

