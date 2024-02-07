33 people arrested after Gaza-related protest in suburban Chicago

NILES, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago have arrested 33 people after they blocked streets for more than six hours outside a company they claim has had a role in the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza. The Niles Police Department says seven men and 26 women were charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly following the protest outside Woodward MPC. Police say the 33 protesters were released after being booked. WBBM-TV reports about 100 people had participated in the protest. The company on its website states it makes products for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company had no comment on the protest.

