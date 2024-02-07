2 officers injured after responding to shooting at home near Philadelphia, police say

By Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — Two police officers were injured after responding to a shooting at a house in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, a county law enforcement source told CNN.

The officers were responding to a call after an individual had barricaded themselves in a house and was firing shots outside, the source said.

Both officers are in stable condition at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.

Footage from CNN affiliate WPVI showed a chaotic scene around the home that appeared to be the one officers responded to.

The house was seen ablaze and in less than an hour, raging flames had swallowed most of it, leaving nothing but a charred shell and unleashing massive black plumes of smoke over the neighborhood.

It’s unclear when or how the fire at the home started. Groups of firefighters were seen near the scene waiting to respond to the blaze as neighbors gathered down the street and looked on.

At some point – and with the fire still running rampant – an armored vehicle was seen ramming the house on the WPVI footage.

“I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store … and I just (saw) cops running from everywhere,” one neighbor told the station, adding they heard authorities yelling about an “active shooter.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.