Were we friends? Jennifer Aniston doesn’t recognize David Schwimmer in hilarious Super Bowl spot

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Like a scene from an alternate universe, Jennifer Aniston can’t seem to remember who her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer is in a new Super Bowl LVIII ad.

Released on Tuesday, the ad features Aniston, among others, forgetting something about her life to make sure she has enough room in her head to remember that food delivery service Uber Eats delivers more than just sustenance.

“Have we met?” Aniston asks Schwimmer, who attempted to go in for a hug after spotting her on a busy Hollywood set, only to be met by Aniston’s confusion.

A befuddled Schwimmer reminds her they worked together for a decade, but she just can’t place him. “You still don’t remember, do you?” He asks.

“I hate this town,” he quips as Aniston walks away muttering, “Like I could forget 10 years of my life.”

Like anybody could actually forget when Schwimmer and Aniston kept viewers on the edge of their seats as their characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green’s on-again-off-again romance played out on NBC’s beloved sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 to 2004.

“Friends” followed a group of six friends and roommates as they navigate work, relationships and the comical moments of everyday life while living in New York City. The show also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, who died in October.

Despite Aniston’s memory lapse in the spot, the reunion between these two old friends is welcome given they haven’t shared the screen together since appearing on Max’s “Friends” reunion special in 2021. (Max and CNN share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer Usher, musician Jelly Roll and David and Victoria Beckham are also featured forgetting some pretty integral things about their lives in the campaign.

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will air on CBS on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.