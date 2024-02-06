Usher announces post-Super Bowl North American tour, ‘Past Present Future’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — R&B icon Usher has announced a new North American tour. After two years of his popular Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, releasing his first solo album in eight years, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will hit the road. The singer will embark on his 24-city “Past Present Future” tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. It will hit many major cities in North America before concluding in Chicago at United Center on Oct. 29. General ticket sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. A Citi and Verizon presale begins Wednesday.

