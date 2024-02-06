‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley leads his own show with CBS’ ‘Tracker,’ playing a loner with skills

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Hartley has lately been practicing his outdoors skills as the star of CBS’ new series “Tracker.” It’s about a savvy, lone-wolf survivalist who makes his living earning rewards posted by police or citizens, like a mix of Bear Grylls and Kojak. He plays a rootless, haunted character who lives in an Airstream attached to his GMC pickup, ready to go wherever the next reward takes him. Hartley, who played Kevin Pearson on the acclaimed NBC series “This Is Us,” says he’s never seen a character who is smart and so physically strong. The show debuts Sunday right after the Super Bowl on CBS.

