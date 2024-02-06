The Pentagon believes it has identified the problem behind Osprey fatal crash and grounding of fleet
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon believes it has identified the mechanical failure in an Osprey aircraft that led to a fatal crash in Japan and the grounding of the fleet for two months. The military is now weighing how it can safely return about 400 Ospreys back to flight status. The Nov. 29 crash killed eight service members. The Pentagon’s Joint Safety Council is now working with each of the services on how best to make sure their pilots are safe after not flying the Ospreys for more than 60 days.