Texas firefighter critically injured and 3 others hurt after firetruck rolls over

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was critically injured and three others suffered lesser injuries when the firetruck they were in rolled over while responding to a fire. The Fort Worth Fire Department says that in addition to the firefighter who was hospitalized in critical condition, one firefighter was in stable condition and two others were treated and released. The statement said the firefighters were en route to a house fire when the firetruck rolled over and crashed just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The department said no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

