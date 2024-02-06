Tennessee militia member planned to attack US border agents, feds say

Federal investigators say a Tennessee man who said the U.S. “is being invaded” planned to travel to the southern border with a stockpile of weapons. A federal complaint against Paul Faye says he intended to commit acts of violence against U.S. border agents. Faye was arrested in Tennessee on Monday. He is charged with selling an unregistered firearm suppressor. That charge brings a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Faye was linked by federal investigators to another Tennessee militia member who was planning to “go to war” with border patrol agents before his arrest in 2022.

