Las Vegas teachers’ group sues to stop tax money from funding A’s stadium plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A political group backed by teachers is suing to keep taxpayer money from being spent on a baseball stadium to relocate the Oakland Athletics to the Las Vegas Strip. The group called Strong Public Schools Nevada is backed by the Nevada State Education Association. Its lawsuit filed Monday in Carson City challenges the use of up to $380 million in public funding for a new stadium The Democratic-led state Legislature and the Republican governor approved the expense last year. The $1.5 billion 30,000-seat stadium is planned for the current site of the Tropicana resort. The union is also asking the state Supreme Court to allow a referendum for voters to decide about funding the stadium.

