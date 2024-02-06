South Park Elementary Center principals dress up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to celebrate 100th day of school

By Mike Darnay

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s Super Bowl and all eyes are on the couple known as ‘Traylor’ and in the South Park School District, two principals are definitely ‘ready for it’ and helped their students celebrate the 100th day of school!

Mr. Anthony “T.J.” Trozzi and Mrs. Kelli Dellarose are known for helping students at the district’s elementary center have fun, and this week, they took it to another level!

On the district’s Facebook page, photos were shared of the principals helping greet students for the 100th day, even singing Taylor’s hit song ‘You Belong With Me’ and using Travis Kelce’s jersey number and Taylor’s lucky number to give a quick math lesson!

Mr. Trozzi and Mrs. Dellarose even went from class to class and helped spark a dance party in the school!

You may remember these two principals from late last year when they dressed up as real-life Elf on the Shelf characters to help students count down the days to holiday break!

Cheers to the two fun-loving principals for making school for their students as awesome as they can!

