South Africa opposition leaders disrupted the president’s speech last year. They’re barred this time

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A South African court has upheld a ban on leaders of a boisterous opposition party from attending a speech this week by President Cyril Ramaphosa opening the new parliamentary session. The party was sanctioned for disrupting the event a year ago as its leaders jumped on stage and called for Ramaphosa to resign. Leaders with the Economic Freedom Fighters will not be allowed at Thursday’s State of the Nation Address. The leftist EFF is the third biggest party in Parliament, and it says it represents South Africa’s poor Black majority.

