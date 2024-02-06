Slain CEO’s parents implore Maryland lawmakers to end good behavior credits for rapists

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The parents of slain Baltimore tech CEO Pava Marie LaPere are urging Maryland lawmakers to end good behavior credits leading to early prison release for people incarcerated for first-degree rape. Frank LaPere struggled to speak at times as he testified in favor of a bill to do that. Jason Billingsley, who is charged with first-degree murder in LaPere’s death, was released from prison in October 2022 after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape because he earned good behavior credits behind bars. It would prohibit a person imprisoned for first-degree rape from receiving early release credits automatically for good behavior.

