Residents in Canadian city of Cape Breton await rescue after snowstorm

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia (AP) — Some residents in the Canadian Atlantic city of Cape Breton were anxiously awaiting rescue after a huge dump of heavy, wet snow on the weekend jammed entrances to homes, blocked roadways and prompted a local state of emergency. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a state of local emergency on Sunday, which may remain in place for the rest of the week. The cleanup could take days after up to 150 centimeters of snow accumulated in parts of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality including Sydney, the largest community on the island in the province of Nova Scotia.

